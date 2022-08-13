FIR registered over another threat to U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath received second life threat this month through an anonymous letter found outside the office of a farmers’ organisation leader who is one of the petitioners related to illegally operated slaughterhouses in the state.
A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against an unidentified person with Alambagh police station in the state capital on Thursday night in this connection, said inspector in-charge, Alambagh police station, Dhananjay Singh.
The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 506 (for criminal intimidation) on the complaint of one Devendra Tiwari, the national president of Kisan Manch, he said. The inspector said the letter was found in a bag placed on the staircase of Tiwari’s office housed in a private complex near Alambagh bus stand on Thursday (August 11).
He said Tiwari said the letter was discovered by his police security personnel in which a person undersigned as Salman Siddiqui issued threat accusing him (Tiwari) of hindering earnings of Muslim through petitions filed by him against illegal abattoirs.
He said the complainant alleged that sender of the letter also threatened him dire consequences for his petitions as he was continuously pursuing the issue. He said Tiwari even alleged in the FIR that the sender also said “the CM will also be taken care of (CM ko bhi dekh liya jayenga)”.
The inspector said the complainant, however, already had a security cover following previous threat apprehensions raised by him following his petitions and that the period of security cover was about to end. He said the complainant had lodged as many as over 12 criminal cases related to different issues at different police stations and several cases were also lodged against him.
Earlier on August 2, an unknown person has issued a threat to assassinate CM Yogi Adityanath through on Dial 112’s (UP police integrated emergency response centre) WhatsApp number. In this connection, the FIR was registered on the complaint of Subash Kumar, the operations commander of Dial 112, at Sushant Golf City Police station.
The FIR was lodged under IPC sections 506 (for criminal intimidation), 507 (for issuing threat through anonymous communication), 505 (1)(b) (for offending act induces or is likely to induce any person to commit offence against state or against public) and section 66 of the IT Act (for offences related to information technology).
According to the FIR, the threat call to the CM was received at around 7.23 pm on August 2. Officials with the Dial 112 said when checked the WhatsApp number was found to be named after one Shahid Khan. The message further stated that the CM would be bombed in the next three days. The probe into the matter is still under way.
