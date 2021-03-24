Fire breaks out at three places in Lucknow; properties worth crores gutted

Properties worth several crores were reduced to ashes in three separate incidents of fire reported from Aminabad, Aliganj and Hasanganj police station limits here on Wednesday, said police and fire service officials.

In Aminabad, the fire broke out at the famous Gadbadjhala market due to short circuit at the shop of trader Sanjiv Jain.

Jain operated the shop named Jain Plastics from the ground floor while two other floors were used as godown in the same building. Plastic products worth over one crore rupees stored as preparations for Holi sale were gutted.

Chief fire officer (CFO) Vijay Kumar Singh said people spotted smoke emanating from the shop-cum-godown and informed the fire service control room at around 6 am. He said highly inflammable plastic products led to fast spreading of flames which also engulfed three near-by establishments, including two jewellery and one papad and pickle shops.

He said the fire was so massive that 15 fire tenders took around five hours to douse the flames.

Local police personnel said since the fire broke out in the morning hours so there was no crowd in the market otherwise it would have been very difficult to contain the situation.

He said thick smoke engulfed the entire area following which residents of some near-by houses had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out in the slum alongside railway line near Naveen Gallamandi in Aliganj in which as many as 25 huts were gutted.

The CFO said the incident took place when a slum dweller Bheem alias Raju was cooking his food in an open space at around 8.30 am.

“The fire from the makeshift oven soon spread due to heavy winds and engulfed 25 huts in no time. At least 10 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames,” he said adding that the slum dwellers have been provided immediate relief with the help of local police and district administration.

In another incident, a garbage dump and dry leaves caught fire on Lucknow University premises at around 12 pm but the flames were doused soon with the help of two fire tenders.