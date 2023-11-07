close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / First batch of probationary officers of IRMS joins IRITM

First batch of probationary officers of IRMS joins IRITM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 07, 2023 07:18 AM IST

The first batch of 89 probationary officers of the newly created Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) joined the Indian Railway Institute of Transport Management (IRITM) on Monday.

The first batch of 89 probationary officers of the newly created Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) joined the Indian Railway Institute of Transport Management (IRITM) on Monday.

First batch of probationary officers who joined IRITM on Monday. (Sourced)
First batch of probationary officers who joined IRITM on Monday. (Sourced)

“History has been made today as it is a momentous event for the Indian Railways. This inaugural cohort of probationary officers with 89 officer trainees have embarked on their journey as officers of Indian Railways at IRITM, signalling a significant step in the field of railway management,” said Hari Shankar Verma, director-general of IRITM (DG IRITM).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Additional director-general of IRITM Sanjay Tripathi emphasised upon the importance of taking government service-in particular railway service-as more than merely a ‘Job’.

“This historic moment marks the beginning of a promising and transformational chapter for these officers, who are poised to play a pivotal role in the continued success and development of the Indian Railways,” the DG added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out