First batch of probationary officers of IRMS joins IRITM

The first batch of 89 probationary officers of the newly created Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) joined the Indian Railway Institute of Transport Management (IRITM) on Monday. First batch of probationary officers who joined IRITM on Monday. (Sourced)

“History has been made today as it is a momentous event for the Indian Railways. This inaugural cohort of probationary officers with 89 officer trainees have embarked on their journey as officers of Indian Railways at IRITM, signalling a significant step in the field of railway management,” said Hari Shankar Verma, director-general of IRITM (DG IRITM).

Additional director-general of IRITM Sanjay Tripathi emphasised upon the importance of taking government service-in particular railway service-as more than merely a ‘Job’.

“This historic moment marks the beginning of a promising and transformational chapter for these officers, who are poised to play a pivotal role in the continued success and development of the Indian Railways,” the DG added.

