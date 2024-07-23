First Shravan Monday: Muslims shower petals on Shiva devotees in Kashi

Continuing the tradition that reflects the composite culture of Varanasi, a group of Muslims led by one Asif Sheikh showered flower petals on Lord Shiva devotees, including kanwariyas, and offered them water near Godaulia intersection here on first Monday of the Hindu holy month of Shravan. A group of Muslims showered flower petals on Lord Shiva devotees, in Kashi on first Shravan Monday on July 22. (HT photo)

“Devotees in large numbers have visited Kashi today amid sweltering heat. We from the Muslim community welcomed the devotees of Lord Shiva by showering flower petals on them,” Sheikh said. “We also gave them water bottles,” Sheikh said and added that they have been doing it for the last several years and would continue to do so.

“Varanasi has always been an example of “Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb” (composite culture). We are carrying forward that tradition and legacy. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians live together in Varanasi and celebrate every festival with great joy,” he said.

Sheikh and others in the group said, “We don’t want to get into any politics. We are welcoming the Shiva bhakts who have come here. We want to give out the message that in Kashi, people of all religions live in harmony.” Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb” is a term used to refer to the fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultures in the country.