‘Fistula patients must avoid self-medication’

Self-medication is risky as it aggravates health problems, said Dr Arshad Ahmad, one of the speakers at the 48th annual conference of UP chapter of Association of Surgeons of India (UPASI) going on at King George’s Medical University.

Delivering a lecture on fistula, an abnormal connection between organs, on the third and final day of the conference on Sunday, Dr Arshad said, “About 15% of the patients of fistula in the OPD come after self-medication or after being treated unsuccessfully by quacks. As a result, their treatment duration gets prolonged.”

Because of self-medication fistula gets complex and then major surgery is required to treat it. “Piles and fissure are lifestyle diseases but those having suffered with them have a higher chance of getting troubled with fistula,” said Dr Arshad.

He said patients go to quacks because of stigma and hesitation to undergo surgery, but they should know that in about 70% cases surgery is not required.