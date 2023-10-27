Five dead, 26 injured as bus overturns in U.P.’s Mirzapur

Five people died and 26 others sustained injuries after a private bus in which they were travelling overturned near Dadri dam under Sant Nagar police station area of Mirzapur district on Friday, police said. The mishap occurred as the driver lost control over the steering, they added. According to police, the private bus was carrying 31 passengers to Kusiyara from Sant Nagar. (For Representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. He has instructed Mirzapur district authorities to provide the injured with proper treatment, a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

According to police, the private bus was carrying 31 passengers to Kusiyara from Sant Nagar. On getting information, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to government hospital, Halia. At least 10 seriously injured passengers were sent to trauma centre of Mirzapur divisional hospital. Among them, five were declared dead.

They were identified as Mamta, 22, Abhishek, 1, Manita 24, bus driver Satya Narayan Yadav, 40 and Vishnu Kumar, 8. All were residents of different villages in Sant Nagar and Kusiyara area of the district.

Five people were under treatment at the trauma centre of Mirzapur divisional hospital while 16 were being treated at the primary health centre, Halia, police said.

Their condition was stated to be stable. Mirzapur district magistrate Priyanka Niranjan and superintendent of police Abhinandan, reached the spot and visited the hospital where they inquired about the condition of the injured.

