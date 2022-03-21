Five drown in Agra in two different incidents

Agra : Five people drowned in a river and a canal here in two different incidents. While two brothers drowned in Parvati river in a village on Sunday, three other youths who were drowning in a canal of the Chambal river but were rescued and referred to SN Medical College, were declared brought dead by doctors there.

Deputy superintendent of police, Kheragarh, BN Pandey informed that the two brothers who drowned were identified as Sunil (12) and Yash (5) from Nagla Beria village under Saiyyan police station of Agra district.

“Police received information about the incident on Sunday morning and rushed to the spot. The bodies were handed over to the family after legal formalities,” he said..

The two kids had accompanied their father Yatendra Kumar to their farm and while the father was working in the fields, both children moved towards the Parvati river. The worried father waited for an hour and then started searching for them but found that both children had drowned in the river, revealed local sources.

In the other incident, which took place under Pinahat police station of Agra district, half a dozen friends in the age group of 19 to 20 years reached a canal of river Chambal at about 2 pm. One of them, Ankit slipped into the canal and the other two, identified as Bhola and Shiva, jumped in to save him but they too began drowning in the deep water.

Police sources informed that with the help of villagers, all three were traced and rescued. They were taken to Pinahat Community Health Centre (CHC) but were referred to SN Medical College and Hospital because of their serious condition. Superintendent of police, Somendra Meena later confirmed that all three youths brought to SN Medical College were declared dead.