Five fresh Covid-19 cases reported in UP

Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported five fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday of the total 1,24,647 samples tested in the past 24-hours, which is one of the lowest number of fresh cases in a single day.

Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement said that people should adhere to Covid-19 protocol as cases have gone down but the threat of infection still remains.

On Monday, Lucknow reported two cases, and one each in Mathura, Barabanki and Sitapur. In all, 8,74,37,937 Covid-19 samples have been tested in the state till now and 17,10,387 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

