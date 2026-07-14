Noida authority begins repairing speed breakers on key Botanical Garden stretch

The Noida authority on Monday repaired both the damaged speed breakers at Botanical Garden bus stand thereby offering a smoother commute for the thousands of motorists. The speed breakers, located on the stretch connecting Kalindi Kunj with Botanical Garden, had deteriorated with time, causing inconvenience to the commuters. (HT Photo)

The speed breakers, located on the stretch connecting Kalindi Kunj with Botanical Garden, had deteriorated with time, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

On Monday afternoon, a team from work circle 2 reached the spot and cordoned off the site with barricades and carried out concrete repair work, said officials.

“The Noida authority has put traffic signages for caution of the commuters on a portion of the road as the repair works will take some time to fix. Following this, a layer of bitumen will be laid over the repaired sections to complete the restoration and ensure a smooth surface for traffic. We will carry out work keeping in mind the convience of the commuters,” sai AO Arora general manager of the Noida Authority.

The traffic coming from Kalindi Kunj and Mahamaya Flyover towards Botanical Garden Metro Station takes a left turn at this point, where two speed breakers are located. However, both speed breakers were damaged and riddled with potholes.

The spot is also a major hub for public transport, with several autos, buses, and taxis parked there. Hundreds of commuters use this location daily to board public transport, making the poor road condition even more concerning.

Karan Singh a taxi driver, said that potholes not only create problems for commuters but also cause significant damage to vehicles.

“These speed breakers were damaged nearly six months ago. However, due to heavy traffic flow the brekaers further widened and gravel and concretes came out. This gave bumpy rides to commuters and also posed damage to vehicles. The Noida authority must not delay such work,” said Singh.

In Feb, the Noida Authority approved a ₹250-crore plan to resurface about 150km of road network across the city and set an April deadline to complete the repairs, said officials.

But road repair work could not complete due to a disruption in bitumen supply linked to the conflict in West Asia, said officials of the Noida authority.

Noida Authority officials said that the situation has eased now and they will soon repair the remaining stretches that are in need of repairs.