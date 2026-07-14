Mumbai: A packed AC local on Central Railway (CR) turned into a sweltering coach during Monday’s rush after its air conditioning system malfunctioned for nearly 16 minutes, leaving two commuters ill and one hospitalised. 3 taken ill after AC fails on Titwala-CSMT train

The malfunction occurred on the 8.33 am Titwala-CSMT service before it reached Mulund station, with the AC and ventilation system remaining non-functional between 9.38 am and 9.54 am. As the train was overcrowded with its automatic doors shut, passengers complained of suffocation, excessive heat and difficulty in breathing.

Three commuters, including Faheem Ansari, fell ill and were deboarded at Mulund station. While two recovered after first aid, Ansari was shifted to a private hospital as a precaution after suffering breathing difficulties and elevated blood pressure. He was later discharged.

“As per available information, one person was facing difficulty breathing, and medical help was requested at Mulund station. The other two persons were fine and continued their journey,” said a CR official.

Following complaints, railway staff operated the train with its doors open between Mulund and Kurla to improve airflow. The rake was later withdrawn from service at Kurla, the scheduled service was cancelled and the train was sent to the Kurla car shed for technical inspection.

A Central Railway spokesperson said the AC system had developed a technical fault and affected passengers were immediately provided medical assistance.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the reliability of AC suburban services, which commuters say frequently suffer delays, cancellations and technical glitches despite carrying significantly higher fares than regular local trains.

It also renewed demands for an Emergency Medical Room (EMR) at Mulund station. Ansari had to be shifted to a nearby private hospital as the station lacks emergency medical facilities. While stations such as Thane, Ghatkopar, Kalyan and Kurla have EMRs, Mulund, Mumbra and Chembur do not.