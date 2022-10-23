Five girls drowned in Sultanpur, 4 bodies fished out

Five teenaged girls, aged between 13 and 15 years, drowned in Majuhi River, in a village of Sultanpur district on Saturday afternoon. Police officials said that the bodies of four girls have been fished out while a 13-year-old is still missing and feared dead.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the girls identified as Ashmeen, 15, Ashia, 15, Nandini, 14, Anjan, 13 and Khushi, 13, all residents of Pemapur Khajuri village under Motigharpur police station limits had gone to the river bank for a bath. They said the bodies of four girls were recovered but Khushi is still missing and efforts are on to recover her body.

Prashant Singh, circle officer, Jaisinghpur, told the media that the girls were swept away in the swift current and started drowning when some villagers rushed to rescue them. He said two villagers, Mithun and Meraj, jumped into the river and brought out the four girls but failed to save their lives. He said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and a team of divers has been deployed in the village till the search is on for the remaining girl.