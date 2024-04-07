 Five, including four children, drown in Barabanki - Hindustan Times
Five, including four children, drown in Barabanki

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2024 06:34 AM IST

One of the eyewitnesses informed us that the children were swept away by the sudden increase in water current and began drowning.

LUCKNOW: Five, including four children aged between 10 and 15 years old, drowned at the ghat under Tikaitnagar police station limits of Barabanki district on Saturday afternoon, said senior police officials. They added that the bodies of two children have been recovered, while efforts are on to search for the remaining three persons and teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been roped in.

For representation (Sourced)
For representation (Sourced)

Barabanki additional superintendent of police (ASP), South, Akhilesh Narain Singh said that the incident occurred at the ghat near Chirra village of Tikaitnagar when four children identified as Ahmad Raza (15), Mohd Hamza (12), Shaaf Ahmad (12), and Amaan (10), all residents of Chirra village were bathing in the river.

“One of the eyewitnesses informed us that the children were swept away by the sudden increase in water current and began drowning. Noor Alam (26), who was watering his field nearby, rushed to rescue them but was also swept away. He further mentioned that the bodies of two children, Shaaf Ahmad and Amaan, who are siblings, have been recovered by the rescue personnel, while the remaining three individuals are still missing and feared drowned,” he said.

