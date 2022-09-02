Five months into new session, U.P. govt schools’ students still await books

Even after five months of the new session, students of many government primary and upper primary schools across the state are still waiting for books. The new sets of books have not reached many of these schools despite the fact that the session started in April.

For instance, all 435 students of Composite English Medium Government School in Lucknow have been attending their classes without any books. The students are only taking notes from teachers as the basic education department has not provided new English medium books to this school so far.

In the absence of new books, teachers are making use of a few old books given by last year’s students but they are mostly in bad shape. As a result, the teachers are left with no option but to dictate notes till such time they receive new sets of books.

Navneet, a class 8 student, said, “We had to share old books with other students in the class.” Arpit Singh, a class 6 student, said, “With no books around, we depend on notes being dictated by teachers. Rehan, a class 7 student, said, “It is really difficult to study by sharing old books with classmates.”

This is not the only government school in Lucknow that has not received books. All 250 students of composite English medium school in Khushalganj in Kakori (class 1 to 5) too have been attending their classes without new books for the last five months. The school has arranged old books from last year’s students. In a number of schools, English medium students are studying from old Hindi medium books.

“At a primary school in Bhatgawan Pandey area in Lucknow, students of class 2, 4 and 5 received books for only two subjects while students of class 1 got only one book,” said Sudhanshu Mohan, a teacher of the school.

Pathya Pustak Adhikari, basic education department, Shyam K Tiwari said, “Out of 11.49 crore books, 7 crore books have been distributed. Efforts are on to send the remaining 4.49 crore books this month itself. These books are to be given to about 1.92 crore students who are enrolled in 1.32 lakh government schools in Uttar Pradesh.”

Citing a reason for the delay, Tiwari said, “The tender process began on time in December. Due to U.P. assembly election, model code of conduct was in effect. The new government had to take certain decisions through the cabinet. So things got delayed.” “If we talk about the books reaching the children, their number is even less as the books have not reached a number of schools,” teachers claim.

Anjali Saxena, head teacher incharge at composite school in Khushalganj said, “We are under pressure to meet all the parameters to improve learning outcome of students as mandated by the government. But for want of books, it has become a difficult task. Still, teachers are managing.”

President, U.P. Primary Teachers’ Association, Dinesh Chandra Sharma, who is an assistant teacher at a junior high school, Natalie, Sambhal district, said, “We have not received any book in our school. How can we improve learning outcome of students in absence of book? Seasonal exam is due in September. One can imagine the situation.”

In most of the English medium schools, books have not reached till date, teachers claim. The officials claim that efforts are on to complete the task of distribution of books by September 15.