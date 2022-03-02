Five UP students return home: ‘We were fortunate…still many trapped in Ukraine’
Five students of Uttar Pradesh, pursuing higher studies in the city of Vinnytsia, Ukraine, landed at Lucknow Airport on Tuesday.
These students travelled from Vinnytsia to Romania from where they boarded the flight arranged by Indian authorities. They landed at Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, from where they boarded another flight to Lucknow which landed at 6:30 pm on Tuesday.
These students were received at the airport by SDM finance Bipin Kumar. The students, Vikas Yadav from Kanpur, Khan Nadeem Akhtar from Lucknow, Akanksha Chaurasia from Lucknow, Jaya from Shahjahanpur, Zainuddin Ansari from Gonda, were visibly happy to arrive at the Lucknow airport.
Vikas Yadav said, “We thank the government for arranging our evacuation from Ukraine but still many Indians are trapped in Ukraine.”
Zainuddin Ansari said, “We were fortunate to get out of Ukraine despite hardships. We are delighted to be in Lucknow.”
Jaya from Shahjahanpur thanked the government for helping the students under difficult circumstances. She said that “things are more difficult on the ground than what we think sitting here.”
The battle is fierce and every Indian in Ukraine wants to come back to India. The students are trapped at several places but Indian officials are trying to help everyone through various channels, said the students.
