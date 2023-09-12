Five-year-old killed, 6 hurt in rain-hit Sambhal dist

A five-year-old boy was killed and six others of his family were injured as the walls of a thatched house collapsed on them, in western Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, which witnessed hours of downpour on Sunday and in the wee hours of Monday. The boy and his family lived in the district’s Salarpur Kala village. A waterlogged locality in Firozabad. (HT)

The incessant rains in parts of western U.P. resulted in the termination of eight trains on Moradabad-Shahjahanpur route and two more between Rampur and Mudhapandey as tracks remained submerged in rainwater. The Railways cancelled trains between Kathgodam and Dehradun, Kathgodam and Jaisalmer, Ramnagar and Moradabad, Balmau and Shahjahanpur, Sitapur city and Shahjahanpur, New Delhi and Kathgodam, Moradabad and Sambhal Hatim Sarai and Sambhal Hatim Sarai and Moradabad.

The Moradabad division of the Railways said the Luknow-Meerut intercity was terminated till Bareilly and the Banras-Dehradun train was terminated at Shahjahanpur due to waterlogging on tracks at different locations. While a few trains were diverted, the Jaisalmer-Kathgodam Express was cancelled till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Bijnor district reported widespread waterlogging on roads and in low-lying areas after recording 276.6 mm rain on Sunday, according to official data.

The weather was, however, better in Meerut, Saharanpur and Moradabad as the region, which reported thunderstorm the previous day, witnessed little rain on Monday.

