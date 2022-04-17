Fix responsibility for delay in development works: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said responsibility of concerned officers should be fixed if construction works are not completed as per schedule. “A nodal officer must be nominated for each project. The officers should maintain regular communication with the people’s representatives,” he added.

Reviewing the progress of various development projects, law and order and welfare schemes at a meeting with officers in Gorakhpur, the chief minister said: “There will be no need of revised estimate and unnecessary expenditure will be checked if the projects are completed in time.’

“All preparations related to flood control should be completed before monsoon. Repair of sensitive embankments should be completed on schedule. To check water logging in cities, the cleaning of drains should be done in time and regular monitoring of works should also be done,” he said.

“Officers should hold meetings with people’s representatives once a month and should attend phone made by them properly. The officers should be sensitive towards the public and solve their problems. Everyone has the right to get justice. Grievances of people should be solved on merit. They should also collect feedback from the people over disposal of their complaint,” he said.

“All the government departments should work with in coordination. With inter-department coordination the state government controlled encephalitis. An inter-department team should be constituted for safety and empowerment of women under ‘Mission Shakti’. The officers should be present in offices on time to dispose of grievances of people. A register of public problems should be maintained. It should be updated regularly so that people are aware of the status of their complaint. The officers should take night rest at the place of their posting,” the CM said.

The officers should launch awareness programmes under the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ to ensure that no child was deprived of education. Each child must go to school, he/she should be provided uniform, books, shoes and other items by the government. Beautification of schools should be done under ‘Operation Kayakalp’, programme, he said.

To check disease, cleanliness drives should be launched and pure drinking water should be supplied to households. Ponds, called ‘Amrit Sarovars’, should be constructed in municipal corporations and gram panchayats areas in each district under the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ programme, Yogi said.

The chief minister said village secretariat should be established in each village to resolve villagers’ problems. Meetings of division and district committees should be held to resolve of entrepreneurs and traders. Construction of Gorakhpur-Sonauli road, Naushad-Padleganj and Gorakhpur-Varanasi roads should be completed on priority basis, he said.

Like smart cities, officers should also work towards making smart villages. Basic facilities should be provided in Vantangiya and Musahar community villages, he said.

Reviewing law and order, Yogi said strict action should be taken against criminals. Seating, drinking water arrangements should be made for people at police stations. Grievances should be handled with sensitivity. Police patrolling should be organized regularly. Patriotic tunes should be played by police bands at martyrs’ memorials and tourist spots once in a week, he said.

Meanwhile, Yogi provided assistance of ₹2 lakh each from the chief minister’s discretionary fund to two beneficiaries -- Kalawati Devi and Urmila Devi -- residents of Gorakhpur.