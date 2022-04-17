Fix responsibility for delay in development works: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said responsibility of concerned officers should be fixed if construction works are not completed as per schedule. “A nodal officer must be nominated for each project. The officers should maintain regular communication with the people’s representatives,” he added.
Reviewing the progress of various development projects, law and order and welfare schemes at a meeting with officers in Gorakhpur, the chief minister said: “There will be no need of revised estimate and unnecessary expenditure will be checked if the projects are completed in time.’
“All preparations related to flood control should be completed before monsoon. Repair of sensitive embankments should be completed on schedule. To check water logging in cities, the cleaning of drains should be done in time and regular monitoring of works should also be done,” he said.
“Officers should hold meetings with people’s representatives once a month and should attend phone made by them properly. The officers should be sensitive towards the public and solve their problems. Everyone has the right to get justice. Grievances of people should be solved on merit. They should also collect feedback from the people over disposal of their complaint,” he said.
“All the government departments should work with in coordination. With inter-department coordination the state government controlled encephalitis. An inter-department team should be constituted for safety and empowerment of women under ‘Mission Shakti’. The officers should be present in offices on time to dispose of grievances of people. A register of public problems should be maintained. It should be updated regularly so that people are aware of the status of their complaint. The officers should take night rest at the place of their posting,” the CM said.
The officers should launch awareness programmes under the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ to ensure that no child was deprived of education. Each child must go to school, he/she should be provided uniform, books, shoes and other items by the government. Beautification of schools should be done under ‘Operation Kayakalp’, programme, he said.
To check disease, cleanliness drives should be launched and pure drinking water should be supplied to households. Ponds, called ‘Amrit Sarovars’, should be constructed in municipal corporations and gram panchayats areas in each district under the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ programme, Yogi said.
The chief minister said village secretariat should be established in each village to resolve villagers’ problems. Meetings of division and district committees should be held to resolve of entrepreneurs and traders. Construction of Gorakhpur-Sonauli road, Naushad-Padleganj and Gorakhpur-Varanasi roads should be completed on priority basis, he said.
Like smart cities, officers should also work towards making smart villages. Basic facilities should be provided in Vantangiya and Musahar community villages, he said.
Reviewing law and order, Yogi said strict action should be taken against criminals. Seating, drinking water arrangements should be made for people at police stations. Grievances should be handled with sensitivity. Police patrolling should be organized regularly. Patriotic tunes should be played by police bands at martyrs’ memorials and tourist spots once in a week, he said.
Meanwhile, Yogi provided assistance of ₹2 lakh each from the chief minister’s discretionary fund to two beneficiaries -- Kalawati Devi and Urmila Devi -- residents of Gorakhpur.
-
PMPML 15th anniversary: Women ride free on Punyadasham bus service on April 19
To celebrate 15 years of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, the transport body will offer free Punyadasham bus service on nine routes in the city on April 19. As per the information given by PMPML, on April 19, for the commuters in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, the minimum ticket fare will be ₹5 and the maximum ticket fares would be up to ₹10.
-
PMPML to organise ‘Bus Day’ on April 18 as part of 15th anniversary celebrations
PUNE To commemorate the occasion of its 15th anniversary on April 19, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited will organise 'Bus Day' on Monday, April 18. As part of the 'Bus Day' event, the organisation will run 1,800 buses on roads in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, PMPML workers' unions will work on Monday wearing black bands on their shoulders to protest for their demand of salary revision according to the seventh pay commission.
-
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Maha on alert mode
PUNE An uptick in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, has put the state administration on alert mode. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate said, “We are monitoring the situation, but currently the number is not showing an increasing trend like Delhi. Right now, we will wait and watch the situation.” On Sunday, Pune district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths. Delhi recorded 461 cases on Saturday, with 5.33% of all tests turning positive.
-
Two Maharashtra sites in UNESCO heritage shortlist
In a major boost for conservation and tourism, two sites from Maharashtra have made it to the tentative list for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's prestigious world heritage site tag. The state is also working on a third nomination, officials said. These sites are located at Jambhrun, Ukshi, Kasheli, Rundhetali, Devi Hasol, Devache Gothane, Kudopi in Maharashtra and Phansaymal in Goa.
-
Raj Thackeray intensifies Hindutva pitch, Sena calls him ‘neo-Hindu Owaisi’
Mumbai: A day after Raj Thackeray kick-started his party's formal shift towards Hindutva and cleared the decks for a possible truce with the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief was defiant on his demand that loudspeakers be pulled down from mosques. The MNS chief also announced a rally at Aurangabad and a visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Shiv Sena derided Raj as a “neo-Hindu Owaisi” who was working on BJP's agenda.
