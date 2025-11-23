Flag hoisting at Ram temple to give religious tourism in Ayodhya a fillip

The flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Mandir on November 25 is expected to give a further push to religious tourism in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be the chief guests at the event. Temple-related and other activities in UP have already contributed approximately ₹ 1.25 lakh crore to the state’s economy. (For representation)

Ayodhya’s rise from a nondescript town to an epicentre of tourism has been gradual and steady which began after PM Modi presided over the Bhumi Pujan of Ram temple on August 5, 2020. Between January and June 2025, approximately 23 crore tourists visited Ayodhya. By December this year, the number is expected to rise to around 50 crore. With this rapid growth in arrivals, Ayodhya’s tourism revenue is projected to reach ₹4 lakh crore in the coming years, according to state government officials.

At present, Ayodhya contributes 1.5% to the state’s gross state domestic product (GSDP), a share that is set to increase as tourism expands. Since the construction of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya has seen an unprecedented influx of visitors, officials said, adding approximately ₹2,150 crore has already been spent on the Ram temple and associated development works.

The city’s hospitality and service sectors -- hotels, restaurants, shops, travel services, puja material vendors, and prasad businesses -- are registering record revenues, officials pointed out.

To accommodate the surge, more than 76 new hotels have recently opened in Ayodhya, with major private hotel chains, including IHCL, Marriott, Radisson, Kamat, and Lemon Tree, making significant investments, they added.

By 2028, UP’s tourism sector is projected to grow into a ₹70,000 crore industry, with Ayodhya alone expected to contribute nearly 25%, officials said, adding temple-related and other activities in UP had already contributed approximately ₹1.25 lakh crore to the state’s economy.

Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, even larger numbers of devotees are expected to arrive, further boosting employment opportunities for local merchants and energising small businesses and artisans in the region, officials said.