Flag pole to be installed atop Ram temple reaches Ayodhya

AYODHYA The 44-ft-high iron flag pole to be installed on the 161-ft- high peak of the Ram temple reached Ayodhya from Ahmedabad on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attach religious flags to the pole during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, said office-bearers of the temple trust. he 44-ft iron flag pole for Ram temple. (Sourced)

L&T got this pole manufactured after permission from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On January 5, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel had in Ahmedabad shown the green flag to the vehicle carrying the flag pole that was made by Ambika Engineering Company of Ahmedabad in nine months.