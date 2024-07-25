Flood disrupts studies in over four dozen schools in Gorakhpur district

GORAKHPUR: Education in over four dozen primary and upper primary schools in Gorakhpur district has been disrupted for the past month as these schools were inundated by Rapti and Rohni. Despite the water level receding by one meter in the past four days, the Rapti is still flowing 12 cm above the danger mark. For representation only. (Sourced)

Basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Ramendra Kumar Singh said that, according to reports from block education officers, 49 schools had been submerged. Classes were being held in gram panchayat buildings and private houses, but students from flood-affected villages were still unable to attend, he said.

He further said that water was gradually receding in some villages, and after proper cleaning of the school buildings, classes would resume there.

Composite junior high school principal Vivek Tiwari said his school in the village of Jarlahi, under the Piprouli block, was still under knee-deep water. Classes had been shifted to a private building. While seven teachers regularly attend school, students were not showing up. Similarly, classes in government primary schools in the villages of Chakdahwa and Bahbolia, under Campierganj, have been suspended for about a month. However, teachers continue to mark their attendance.