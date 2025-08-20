Flood-like situation in BKT, 1 lakh people dependent on boats

A large part of Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) tehsil in Lucknow has been hit by flood-like situation, with villages such as Lasa, Angadiya Kala, Sultanpur, Bahadurpur and Shivpuri badly affected. District magistrate Vishak G interacting with residents of affected areas in BKT. (HT)

District magistrate Vishak G on Wednesday visited the affected areas to review the situation.

Villagers said the rising Gomti river had increased pressure on the pontoon bridge at Gau Ghat, which was washed away. “The lives of nearly one lakh people now depend on a few boats. Around 13 villages have lost road connectivity to schools and hospitals. Children’s education has been disrupted,” a villager said.

Locals complained they were paying ₹20 per trip to private boat operators for crossing floodwaters. Many said the boats were in poor condition, raising fears of accidents. “If we don’t use the boat, we have to travel 12 km to reach the other side,” another resident said.

The DM visited the waterlogged areas in the village Lasa and interacted with them. Villagers and the village secretary said that the water level was going down.

While assessing the water level in the villages, the district magistrate directed the chief veterinary officer to ensure the availability of fodder/straw in every gram panchayat and organise camps. He also asked officials to ensure deployment of veterinary doctors for the treatment of cattle.

He also instructed the panchayati raj department to publicise the timetable of available steamers and camps.

The district supply officer was directed to ensure ration distribution in the affected villages.

The CM asked the BKT tehsildar to make arrangements of boats, especially for the movement of schoolchildren and the elderly.

The additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) said that eight boats had been arranged for the movement of villagers and there was one steamer to deal with any emergency.

The district magistrate directed the health officials to ensure awareness about chlorine tablets and their use to keep the drinking water clean.