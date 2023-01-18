Flyover proposed at SGPGIMS trisection: Sick, locals to benefit

A four-lane flyover is proposed near the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) trisection, to tackle the traffic there and aid people trying to reach the SGPGIMS.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has got the survey done and the survey report will soon be sent to the Central government for approval. Over two lakh people using the road daily will get relief from traffic jams with the proposed flyover.

Serious patients coming from various districts, including Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Sultanpur come to SGPGIMS daily for treatment, but due to traffic jams, patients and attendants face a lot of problems. During peak hours, people have to battle kilometer-long jams. The large population of Vrindavan Colony, besides residents of Mohanlalganj, also have to face traffic jams.

Union defense minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh’s representative Diwakar Tripathi said that the survey has been done for the construction of flyover at the PGI trisection on the Rae Bareli Road. The DPR will be prepared after getting in-principle approval.

In October 2021, Nitin Gadkari’s personal secretary, Vaibhav Dange, had directed NN Giri, the then project director of NHAI, to prepare a project for a flyover at the spot.