Flyover to nowhere: Project stalls midway, land acquisition delay halts work

A ₹153-crore flyover between Para and Rajajipuram, aimed at easing traffic for over 5 lakh residents, has come to a standstill after only 168 metres of the 857.92-metre structure was built. The work stopped abruptly without a landing site on the Para side, as construction began before acquiring the required land. The flyover completion will reduce the journey from 30 minutes to 2 minutes. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

The incomplete flyover is forcing residents to travel 4 km extra every day, often getting stuck at railway crossings. Once completed, the bridge is expected to cut travel time from 30 minutes to 2 minutes, providing significant relief.

Approved in November 2023 and inaugurated in October 2024 by defence minister Rajnath Singh, the bridge was designed to connect Rajajipuram and Para over the Jalalpur railway line. Construction has been stalled since March 17, 2025, as 85 houses and shops stand in the way of the Para-side landing. Residents claim they have not received any official notice or compensation offers.

Corporator of Malviya Nagar Para ward, Rekha Singh, said, “The 85 families have not been served any notice, nor has the compensation for their properties been announced. The residents need compensation if they are to be displaced.”

Officials of the UP State Bridge Corporation began construction on one end without securing land on the other. District authorities marked the affected properties but the public works department (PWD) did not finalise compensation, officials said.

Meanwhile, project director of the corporation, Amit Verma, said, compensation negotiations were in the final stage, led by the district administration, after which land registry work would begin.

Discussions were ongoing but no timeline had been given, even after four months of delay, according to executive engineer Satyendra Nath. He added that talks with landowners were ongoing and a solution was “round the corner.”

A district official said the land acquisition process under Section 11 had begun and would be completed within a month. The project is scheduled for completion by December 31, 2026.