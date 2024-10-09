Focus on new roads in consultation with public reps: Yogi tells officials

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to focus on new roads in consultation with public representatives and find solutions to flooding by channelising river Rapti in Balrampur. On a two-day visit here, he also asked officials to identify the top 10 mafias in the district and take decisive action. Funding from the government will be provided without delay, said the CM. (File Photo)

“Construction of Maa Pateshwari University should be completed on time with high standards, and nodal officers be appointed to oversee the progress. Ensure safe celebration of festivals like Durga Puja, Ramleela, Diwali, and Chhath, and take strict action against those attempting to disrupt peace,” the CM told officials during a review meeting, according to a press statement issued by state government on Wednesday.

“The administration should collaborate with public representatives to prepare proposals for new roads and bridges. Funding from the government will be provided without delay,” he added.

Adityanath discussed several key initiatives in the district, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban and Rural), the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Operation Kayakalp, the School Chalo Abhiyan, the Jal Jeevan Mission, and campaigns for cow vaccination, ear-tagging, and protection, flood prevention measures, Vriksharopan Mahaabhiyan, and communicable disease control campaign.

Recognising Balrampur as a flood-prone area, the CM emphasized the need for a permanent solution, suggesting the channelization of Rapti to prevent future flooding.

He directed officials to ensure that all connecting roads in the district were well-maintained and pothole-free and urged them to submit proposals for new roads and bridges in coordination with public representatives, assuring immediate government funding.