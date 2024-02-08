Focus on people-oriented research: U.P. deputy CM Pathak to KGMU doctors

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday called upon King George’s Medical University (KGMU) doctors to focus upon research and submit recommendations for the benefit of patients to the state government. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak along with other experts at a conference at KGMU, Lucknow, on Feb 8. (Sourced)

“The state government will extend all support for growth and resources needed for KGMU,” said Pathak at the inaugural session of the conference “Precision Medicine and Intensive Care Conference-2024” organised by critical care medicine department at the KGMU.

“The KGMU is state’s biggest medical institution where doctors save lives of serious patients. Doctors should go for people-oriented research work and adopt new technology,” said Pathak who is also state’s medical education minister. “You may also submit to us the reports based upon research,” he added.

Head of KGMU’s critical care department prof Avinash Agrawal said, “Every patient have their own power to fight a disease.” “Precision medicine is not being applied for serious patients other than cancer patients anywhere in state as of now. We are trying to develop this facility for better results in treatment,” he added.

Experts, including Dr Sai Saran PV and Dr Shantanu Prakash of KGMU, vice chancellor of Era University Prof AA Mahdi, were present in the conference.