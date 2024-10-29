A former trainee pharmacist allegedly assaulted a dengue patient admitted at Lok Bandhu Hospital here on Sunday. An FIR has been lodged by the patient’s family against the accused who is now absconding. Former trainee pharmacist assaults dengue patient, probe on

“Not only did he physically hit the patient, witnesses also said that the man was attempting to tamper with the patient’s IV bag as well,” said director of Lok Bandhu Hospital Dr Suresh Kaushal.

At the time of the attack, the dengue ward was almost full, with approximately 20 other patients occupying beds there, many of whom saw the unexpected interaction. Family members of the patient have lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Satyam with the Krishna Nagar Police Station.

“A nurse was also present at the scene - and an internal investigation has been initiated to determine if she was also involved in the incident,” said Dr Kaushal. Regarding the attacker, the director said that Satyam, 20, completed his training three or four months ago, and was no longer working or studying at the hospital.

While Satyam is absconding, his brother approached the hospital authorities asking them to withdraw the FIR and apologised on behalf of his brother.

“The report was lodged by the patient’s family. Moreover the case should be investigated as one cannot enter a hospital and endanger the life of a patient,” said Dr Kaushal.