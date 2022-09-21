Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Former UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari gets 2 years in prison for threatening jailer

Former UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari gets 2 years in prison for threatening jailer

Published on Sep 21, 2022 03:32 PM IST

Justice DK Singh passed the order while allowing an appeal by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday convicted former MLA Mukhtar Ansari and sentenced him to two years in prison for threatening a jailer and pointing a pistol at him.

The case dates to 2003 when Lucknow district prison jailer SK Awasthi lodged an FIR with Alambagh police alleging that he was threatened for ordering a search of the people who came to meet Ansari in prison.

Awasthi also alleged that Ansari had pointed a pistol at him while abusing him.

A trial court acquitted Ansari in this case, but the government filed an appeal.

Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail.

