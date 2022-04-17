Former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister says cake cutting symbolises divisiveness

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday said instead of embracing light on birthdays, people have started cutting cakes and blowing out candles.

“Now, guided by western concepts, people here blow out candles to create darkness on their birthdays,” Sharma said. He was speaking at a function organised by a Brahmin society on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

“Cake cutting symbolises divisiveness. In our culture, we prefer offering boondi laddoo as prasad instead. The western concept is indicative of a divisive mindset, ours symbolises unity,” Sharma said.

“One who seeks welfare of all is a Brahmin. Brahmins have a moral obligation to follow and act as per their culture. They have the task of taking the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Gita to the masses, something that the community is doing. The need of the hour is to embrace our culture,” he added.

Recalling the first stint of Yogi Adityanath government in which he served as the deputy chief minister, Sharma said, “We made all efforts to promote Sanskrit language. Changes were made in the course curriculum with an eye on ensuring recognition to Sanskrit degree. Funds were earmarked for a Sanskrit Welfare Board. Sanskrit scholars were to be awarded with cash award of ₹1 lakh.”