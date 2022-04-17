Former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister says cake cutting symbolises divisiveness
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday said instead of embracing light on birthdays, people have started cutting cakes and blowing out candles.
“Now, guided by western concepts, people here blow out candles to create darkness on their birthdays,” Sharma said. He was speaking at a function organised by a Brahmin society on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
“Cake cutting symbolises divisiveness. In our culture, we prefer offering boondi laddoo as prasad instead. The western concept is indicative of a divisive mindset, ours symbolises unity,” Sharma said.
“One who seeks welfare of all is a Brahmin. Brahmins have a moral obligation to follow and act as per their culture. They have the task of taking the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Gita to the masses, something that the community is doing. The need of the hour is to embrace our culture,” he added.
Recalling the first stint of Yogi Adityanath government in which he served as the deputy chief minister, Sharma said, “We made all efforts to promote Sanskrit language. Changes were made in the course curriculum with an eye on ensuring recognition to Sanskrit degree. Funds were earmarked for a Sanskrit Welfare Board. Sanskrit scholars were to be awarded with cash award of ₹1 lakh.”
-
CM directive on beautification, road in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed construction of seven-metre wide pucca road (both sides) and plantation of saplings at Goddhoiya nullah in Gorakhpur, along with its cleaning and beautification. He asked the people not to throw garbage in the nullah and its vicinity to ensure its beautification. He said work on the nullah would resolve half of the water draining problem in Gorakhpur and this would turn into a beautiful spot.
-
DESPITE HC CONCERN: Government lawyers continue to get interview call
Several government lawyers continued to receive calls from the state law department on Saturday evening for interview despite the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court expressing its concern over such interviews. The interviews are reportedly to decide if the government lawyers should be retained or not. The office of principal secretary (law and legal remembrancer), state law department on Saturday evening called several government advocates for the interview. The court had reserved its order.
-
Transport department initiative: Automatic online temporary permit delivery system soon
The Uttar Pradesh transport department is ready with a new system under which all temporary transport permits will be issued automatically through a portal, with no manual intervention, obviating the need for applicants to visit regional transport offices (RTOs) for the purpose, officials dealing with the issue said. “The transport department has made all preparations to launch the new system by April-end,” an official said.
-
Uttar Pradesh govt mulling over developing cow sanctuaries: Min
MEERUT Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry and milk development minister Dharampal Singh said here on Saturday that the state government was mulling over developing cow sanctuaries ( gau abhyaranya) in villages to provide protection to stray animals. Interacting with officials of animal husbandry department during a review meeting of Meerut division, the minister said that the state government wanted to provide a protected area for stray animals, particularly cows.
-
UP STF arrests one for duping mill owners on pretext of govt supply
The UP police Special Task Force on Saturday arrested a fraudster involved in duping food processing firms of several crores on pretext of government supply, senior police officials said. The accused Dinesh Kumar Mishra, resident of Badhalganj, Gorakhpur, was arrested from his house in Rajajipuram under Talkatora police station limits. The police seized 171 tins containing 15 litres of mustard oil each worth ₹5 lakh was recovered from him, stated the STF press note.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics