Foundation Day resolve: RLD to hit the streets from Oct 2 to raise people’s issues

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leaders and workers will come out on the streets from Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) as part of opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A to raise people’s issues and “expose lies of the ruling BJP”. The RLD took the decision in a conference held in Noida on its Foundation Day on Monday. Party’s district unit presidents and leaders of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies of western UP were invited to the conference. RLD organised a conference in Noida to mark its foundation day on September 11. (Soured)

On the occasion, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and other senior leaders interacted with them and briefed them about preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha election. Party’s national general secretary Trilok Tyagi said party leaders of Saharanpur to Agra and Ghaziabad to Moradabad districts were invited to the conference where discussions were held to strengthen the organisation ahead of general election.

Jayant Chaudhary asked the leaders to strengthen the organisation to the booth level. He alleged that the ruling BJP had ignored farmers completely “which was evident by the fact that farmers’ issues were not discussed in G20 summit”. He further alleged that the youth, women and labourers had also been ignored. Party’s national secretary Rajkumar Sangwan said party will act as part of I.N.D.I.A alliance.

He said that Jayant Chaudhary asked party leaders that “We need to be active everywhere and for all candidates of INDIA in forthcoming election”. As per Sangwan, the party chief also said the 2024 election would be fought to save the country.

He said that booth level committees would be constituted within two months and priority would be given to dedicated workers and leaders for strengthening the party organisation.