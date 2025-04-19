Menu Explore
Four of a family killed as car rams into parked truck

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Apr 19, 2025 10:57 PM IST

Fatehpur SP Dhawal Jaiswal said that police had to break the vehicle’s windows to rescue the occupants. Three died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital.

Four members of a family were killed and two others critically injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-2 near Sujanipur crossing in Khaga, Fatehpur district, on Saturday morning. The victims, hailing from Jhansi, were enroute to Prayagraj to immerse the ashes of a family member in Sangam.

For representation only. (Sourced)
For representation only. (Sourced)

Police said the car, travelling at high speed, rammed into the rear portion of a truck parked on the roadside. The deceased were identified as Ram Kumar Bhargawa, 71, a retired railway official; his wife Kamlesh Bhargawa, 67; their son-in-law Parag Chaubey, 50; and the car’s driver, Shubham Yadav, 35.

Fatehpur SP Dhawal Jaiswal said that police had to break open the vehicle’s windows to rescue the occupants. Three died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital. The survivors -- Charu Bhargawa, a 36-year-old software engineer, and her 12-year-old son Kashvik -- are said to be in critical condition. The family was mourning the recent death of Aditya Bhargawa, Ram Kumar’s younger son, who had drowned during a pilgrimage in Madhya Pradesh. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the absconding truck driver, Jaiswal said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Four of a family killed as car rams into parked truck
