Four Union ministers, Yogi give a push to Mathura-Vrindavan projects at Delhi meeting
Four Union ministers, including minister for transport Nitin Gadkari, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, assembled at Gadkari’s residence in New Delhi on Friday to give a major push to projects for the development of the Mathura-Vrindavan region in Uttar Pradesh.
The major projects that got a push include construction of the Braj Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg with dedicated path covered with a grass carpet for barefooted pilgrims, light rail project between Mathura and Vrindavan, development of waterways between Vrindavan and Gokul, running of battery operated mini-buses, construction of roads, bridges, auditoriums and setting up of world class convention centres.
“The road projects given the nod at the meeting will cost about ₹15,000 crore,” said a senior government functionary.
Minister for railways Ashvini Vaishnav, Union minister for waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy and Uttar Pradesh minister for tourism and culture Jaivir Singh were present at the meeting convened at the chief minister’s instance in Delhi.
“This is for the first time that four Union ministers met at one place at the chief minister’s instance to bring about development in one important district of Uttar Pradesh,” said a senior officer.
The move is expected to expedite the development of the Mathura-Vrindavan region ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Besides development of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor and beginning of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the BJP government has initiated a number of projects for Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura.
The state government has set up Uttar Pradesh Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad for development of the Mathura-Vrindavan region.
Additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi, along with Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad Parishad vice-chairman Shailja Kant Mishra, made presentations about the various projects at the meeting.
Now, the detailed project reports (DPRs) will be prepared for development of Braj Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg, Mathura-Vrindavan and Govardhan by-pass projects.
About the Mathura-Vrindavan rail project, Vashnav said a Gati Shakti unit has been set up at divisional railway manager’s office at Agra and the unit will soon begin work on preparing a detailed project report for Mathura-Vrindavan light rail project to come up at estimated cost of ₹1000 crore. This will ensure that the pilgrims are able to travel between Mathura and Vrindavan without facing traffic jams. The Agra DRM will be the nodal officer for the light rail project.
A waterways project will also be developed Vrindavan and Gokul to run water taxis for the pilgrims. The chief minister said the Union ministry for waterways should work out an integrated DPR for Vrindavan-Gokul waterways. A proposal for running mini electric buses within Vrindavan was also discussed.
The Union minister for tourism agreed to work on the project.
The railway ministry has assured the development of the unusable Curzon Bridge in Prayagraj as Heritage Gallery keeping in view the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.
Principal secretary (tourism) Mukesh Meshram used the occasion to make a request for allocation of funds for setting up of a cultural centre at Lucknow under the Tagore Cultural Centre scheme.
Meshram also said world class convention centres should be developed at Ayodhya, Mathura, besides Lucknow and Kushinagar museums should be beautified under the museum grants scheme.
Govt bonanza for SC, general category students preparing for Civil Services mains
Scheduled Caste and general category candidates, who have passed the preliminary examination of Civil Services 2022, can prepare for the mains from any reputed coaching institutes in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Delhi the cost of which will be borne by the Social Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.
2 arrested in Kalyan ATM theft case; main accused still at large
In the Kalyan ATM theft case, two persons were arrested by the police. They were involved in the ATM theft that occurred in Kharghar on June 11. The police team also recovered ₹20 lakh cash from the accused. However, the main accused behind the multiple ATM thefts are still at large. According to police officials, the main gang leader chooses youngsters who are well versed in technology for the job.
Woman thrown to death from apartment in Agra, husband held
A married woman, with her hands tied, was allegedly thrown to death from the fourth floor of an apartment in Tajganj area of Agra on Friday following which her husband, his sister and another person have been taken into custody, police said. Sources at Tajganj police station revealed that man residing in live in relation with the deceased was from Firozabad and he too was beaten up by the deceased woman's husband.
Delhi reports 1,447 new Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 5.98%
Delhi on Friday witnessed a drop in daily Covid-19 cases with 1,447 fresh cases as against 1,934 new cases on the previous day. The positivity rate also dropped to 5.98 per cent from 8.10 per cent a day ago. The national capital registered one pandemic-related death on Friday with the toll currently standing at 26,243. However, no death was reported to the virus a day ago.
Seal of Agra hospital infamous for conducting ‘oxygen mock drill’ removed
The registration of the Agra hospital that was sealed a year ago after its owner claimed to have conducted a 'mock drill' by disconnecting oxygen supply of Covid patients during the second wave which had apparently led to 22 deaths, was regularized on Thursday and the seal of the hospital was opened following an order from the state government, said chief medical officer. The hospital was later sealed and hospital owner Dr Arinjay Jain arrested.
