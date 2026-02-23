Fourth special campaign day: Hearings on 16.6 million notices under SIR completed till date in Uttar Pradesh

The fourth special campaign day of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process was held in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. People getting their documents verified as part of the SIR process in Prayagraj on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)

Electoral authorities have completed hearings for over 16.6 million (1.66 crore) notices regarding non-mapping and logical discrepancies so far.

The fourth special campaign day was successfully conducted at all 1.77 lakh polling stations across the state under SIR on the Election Commission’s directive, said Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa.

The objective was to include as many eligible citizens as possible in the voter list during the claims and objections period and to purify and update the voter list, he said.

The previous three special campaign days were organised on January 11, 18 and 31. Booth level officers (BLOs) were present at all polling stations to receive applications from voters.

Help desks were set up at polling stations, where voters received necessary assistance in filling out Forms 6 and 8, and citizens submitted applications for inclusion and amendments to the voter list. Booth level agents (BLAs) appointed by recognised national and state political parties also assisted in the campaign. District election officers and electoral registration officers visited various polling stations to inspect arrangements and provide necessary guidance, Rinwa said.

“More than 16.6 million (1.66 crore) notices have been heard till Sunday. Notices related to non-mapping and logical discrepancies have been issued to 32.6 million voters. The state’s average progress in notice hearings has exceeded 50%,” he said.

Eleven districts – Auraiya, Etah, Ambedkar Nagar, Shamli, Firozabad, Badaun, Azamgarh, Basti, Chitrakoot, Saharanpur and Mathura – achieved more than 70% progress in notice hearings.

Fifteen districts – Mau, Balrampur, Lalitpur, Amethi, Shravasti, Sambhal, Gonda, Pilibhit, Ghaziabad, Kanpur Dehat, Maharajganj, Deoria, Bahraich, Rae Bareli and Kaushambi – have disposed of 40% of hearings. The districts with slow progress have been directed to achieve the desired progress in the hearing process in a planned manner, he said.

The CEO appealed to all eligible citizens to register their names in the voter list by March 6, the last date for the claims and objections period. Applications for adding, deleting, or modifying names in the voter list can also be submitted online through the ECINET mobile application and the voters.eci.gov.in portal, he said.

The final updated electoral rolls are scheduled for publication on April 10.