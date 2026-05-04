Fraudsters dupe residents with fake waste collection receipts; LSA launches probe

LUCKNOW A fraud has surfaced in Lucknow’s door-to-door waste collection system, with unidentified individuals illegally collecting user charges from residents and issuing counterfeit receipts without valid transaction IDs. The agency has launched a detailed investigation and initiated legal action against those involved. Officials said FIRs will be registered based on preliminary findings (File Photo)

The private agency, Lucknow Swachhata Abhiyan (LSA), which manages waste collection across five zones in collaboration with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), confirmed the irregularities on Monday. The acknowledgment follows citizen complaints and a subsequent internal probe that exposed gaps in on-ground monitoring.

The agency has launched a detailed investigation and initiated legal action against those involved. Officials said FIRs will be registered based on preliminary findings. The incident has exposed vulnerabilities in the payment collection process, prompting authorities to tighten verification mechanisms, stated an official release by the private agency

LSA regional director Abhay Ranjan said the agency is acting on verified complaints and urged citizens to remain alert. He advised residents to prefer online payments and verify transaction IDs on receipts.

The agency has asked people to treat any slip without a transaction ID as fraudulent and report suspicious activity on its toll-free number. Authorities stressed that public vigilance remains key to preventing such fraud.