Free ride for women in UPSRTC buses on Raksha Bandhan
The UP State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will provide free rides to women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year as well.
Giving this information here on Friday, a government spokesman said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions in this regard.
“The free ride service for women passengers in all the UPSRTC buses will remain available for 48 hours from midnight of August 10 to midnight of August 12,” the spokesman said.
The UPSRTC has been providing free travel service to women passengers during the festival of Raksha Bandhan for the last many years. Around 8-10 lakh women avail of the service every year.
Man caught ‘shooting’ video of woman in shower found dead
A 21-year-old man was found dead at a house in Illahabas village, under Phase 2 police station, on Thursday evening. Two men have been arrested for alleged abetment to suicide in the case, police said. According to officials, the deceased individual was allegedly caught shooting a video of a 19-year-old woman while she was taking a shower on Thursday afternoon. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Friday.
Over 13k families in Pune to get Covid relief funds
According to the Pune Municipal Corporation health department, of the 16,638 applications received from families who lost their loved ones due to Covid and seek compensation, over 13,000 have been sanctioned. District Disaster Management Authority has approved 13,338 applications since December last year. PMC officials cite many irregularities in filed applications. Dr Ashish Bharti, chief, PMC health department, said applicants do not submit requisite details required for seeking compensation.
Plan for Aarti on Ganga ghat in Hastinapur from Aug 15
MEERUT Preparations are underway to begin ' Aarti' on Ganga ghat of Hastinapur from August 15, after hoisting the national flag. The initiative taken by the Mahant of Karna temple Mahant Shankerdev and a functionary of the Natural Scientist Trust Priyank Bharti was approved by sub divisional magistrate of Mawana Akhilesh Yadav during a meeting. Hastinapur is located on the bank of the 30 km from the district headquarters Meerut, Ganga.
Hearths fired, Bawarchi Khana comes to life for Muharram
Officials with the Hussainabad and Allied Trust, the trust that manages the kitchen, said the services of the kitchen had been withdrawn two years back in the wake of the pandemic. “Bawarchi Khana or the royal kitchen that will ensure the preparation and distribution of tabarrukh among Azdaars has been made operational this year as things are back to normal,” said a senior employee with HAT, Habibul Hasan.
Tall poles fall short of hoisting tricolour in Pune
Pune Municipal Corporation has cited lack of technical backing, installation and retention issues to hoist flags on tall poles. Corporators have installed flagpoles at Katraj, Shaniwarwada, Warje, Wadgaonsheri and Manjri. The installation of a 207-feet-tall tricolour by Flag Foundation of India in Central Park, Connaught Place in Delhi in 2014 started a trend across the country to put up tall flagpoles. Other flagpoles came up.
