Friday prayers held at Sambhal mosque amid tight security

Friday prayers were offered at Jama Masjid in Sambhal at 1:40 pm amid heightened security arrangements. Over 500 worshippers attended the congregation, while police and administrative officials ensured strict vigilance in and around the mosque. Worshippers coming out of the Sambhal Jama Masjid after offering Friday prayers. (HT Photo)

Superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava confirmed that the prayers were offered peacefully amid adequate security arrangements a day after the three-member judicial panel submitted its 450-page report on the Sambhal violence to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The worshippers appealed to the CM to make the report public in the interest of all communities.

Personnel from six police stations, along with Rapid Response Force (RRF) units, were deployed in the area. The locality remained under 24-hour surveillance through CCTV cameras. Senior officials, including Sambhal CO Alok Bhati, Asmoli CO Kuldeep Singh, and inspector Gajendra Singh, monitored the situation from the control room.

Advocate Zafar Ali, who had been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on March 23, was also present at the prayers. He was granted bail by both the high court and the MP-MLA court and subsequently released from Moradabad Jail on August 1.

Notably, the November 24 violence in the area had claimed four lives. Following the incident, security has been significantly tightened.