From Ayodhya to Charan Singh, Yogi Adityanath targets Akhilesh Yadav with multiple darts

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday raised the issue of Kashi and Mathura, along with Ayodhya, while targeting the main opposition Samajwadi Party for not carrying out development works and staying away from these places, fearing that going there may have an adverse impact on the party’s vote bank. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The chief minister’s attack on the SP came minutes before the state assembly was adjourned sine die after giving its nod to the Uttar Pradesh government’s ₹7.36 lakh crore annual budget for 2024-25.

Amid a strong buzz that Rashtriya Lok Dal’s parting of ways with the SP is imminent, Yogi Adityanath targeted Samajwadi Party leader and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav for not mentioning former prime minister and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary’s grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh, who has been conferred Bharat Ratna posthumously, in his address in the House.

“I thought he (Akhilesh Yadav) will make a mention of this. No one (political party) is ready to join hands with him. Everybody knows he may betray anybody anywhere,” Yogi said in a hint at RLD’s move of parting ways with the Samajwadi Party.

Yogi Adityanath also targeted the SP for deciding not to join assembly speaker Satish Mahana-led group of MLAs that will go to Ayodhya on Sunday for darshan of Ram Lalla.

“He (Yadav) does not want to visit Ayodhya because this will have (adverse) impact on its vote bank. We have been going to Ayodhya even before construction of Ram temple, we are going now and will go in future...You (SP chief) did not do anything even for Mathura and Vrindavan. Because you feared going there (for the same reason). Samajwadi Party got a lock placed at Varanasi (Hindus have been now allowed to offer prayers at southern cellar (Vyas ji ka tehkhana) of Gyanvapi Mosque, Varanasi, by the district court). The SP got a lock placed at a park behind the Krishna Janmabhoomi, Mathura. Our (BJP) government has got the locks at both the places opened,” Yogi Adityanath said, intervening in the debate on the annual budget.

Menioning “Radhey Radhey” (used to greet people in Mathura) while making his point on the issue, he also said “Ram Ram” was the common greeting of the people and nodded towards RLD leader Rajpal Balyan, whose party is set to join the NDA.

“Nothing happens without the name of Ram, right Baliyanji?” the chief minister said.

Reading out the list of allocations made for various development projects and schemes, he said funds have been earmarked for places of pilgrimage and tourism like Kashi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Chitrakoot, Devipatan Dham, Vindhyavasini Dham and Naimisharanya. He said a medical college was being set up at Vidhur Kuti, Bijnor, a place connected with Mahatma Vidhur of Mahabharat.

“I have been there. You (as chief minister) may have never stayed there fearing a coup by your chacha (uncle) Shivpal Singh Yadav,” Yogi Adityanath.

The chief minister said his government had dedicated its eighth budget to Lord Ram for public welfare.

Asserting that Uttar Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product has doubled in the past seven years, he said the state is now the second largest economy in the country.

Stating that no new taxes have been imposed in the state in the past seven years, he gave data about the rising per capita income, CD (credit deposit) ratio and other indicators to make his point.

Yogi Adityanath began his address by welcoming the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former prime ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan, former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur and BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani.