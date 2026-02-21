From bottom 3 to front-runner: Yogi spotlights economic growth of Uttar Pradesh

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as an achiever state playing a pivotal role in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said improved financial management helped UP move from being counted among the “bottom three” states to the “top three” in the country in terms of economic performance during nine years of his government. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state assembly on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

The chief minister made the remark while participating in the discussion on the state budget 2026-27 in the legislative assembly.

“Our government has been able to change the perception of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, people from UP were looked at with suspicion. Now, they move with pride and dignity across the country. UP is fast moving toward a one-trillion-dollar economy. The transformation is the outcome of clear policies, clean intent and effective financial management,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals exceeding ₹50 lakh crore, showing the state’s growing investment potential and credibility, he said.

“Through ground-breaking ceremonies, proposals worth ₹7 lakh crore are being brought to the implementation stage,” he added.

He said that under the Samajwadi Party government, Uttar Pradesh was categorised among BIMARU states, adding that the change under his government is evident because NITI Aayog’s ‘Fiscal Health Index 2025’ report placed Uttar Pradesh in the ‘front-runner’ category.

On parameters such as quality of expenditure, capital investment, debt sustainability and fiscal discipline, the state has been described as balanced and robust, he said.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has also appreciated Uttar Pradesh’s strong revenue position and balanced financial management, he added.

“My government plugged leakages, effectively curbed corruption and strengthened financial discipline. Due to these measures, Uttar Pradesh’s economy gained new momentum, and emerged among the leading states of the country,” he said.

For the first time, Uttar Pradesh presented its Economic Survey Report in the assembly during the budget session, he said.

“I told the finance minister that if work has been done, data should be placed before everyone. The path has been paved for Uttar Pradesh establishing itself as a state with strong law and order, moving from risk-prone to stable and emerging as a dream destination for investment,” he said.

Today, at every level, the state is witnessing the impact of ‘Triple T’ – technology, trust and transformation, he said.

Terming the ₹9,12,696 crore state budget historic, Adityanath said for the first time in the history of Uttar Pradesh, a chief minister got the opportunity to present the budget for the 10th time.

Replying to questions raised by the Opposition regarding financial approvals, he clarified that approvals are issued on time and the expenditure process is completely transparent.

Countering the Opposition allegations on fiscal discipline, the chief minister said in 2016-17, the fiscal deficit stood at 4.39% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which is being reduced to 2.97% in 2025-26. Similarly, the debt burden has declined from nearly 30% to around 26%, with a target of bringing it down to 23% by 2026-27, he said.

“In 2016-17, when the SP was in power, the per capita income was around ₹43,000, which has increased to more than ₹1,20,000 by the end of 2024-25. The change reflects the growing economic strength and pace of development in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The chief minister added that in 2016-17, Uttar Pradesh ranked at the lower end among large states, but today it has increased its GSDP from ₹13 lakh crore to ₹36 lakh crore, with a target of reaching ₹40 lakh crore in 2026-27.

In 2016-17, capital expenditure was around ₹71,000 crore, which has now increased to more than ₹1,77,000 crore. Investment in infrastructure accelerates employment generation and economic activity, he said.

“Infrastructure spending not only creates physical assets but also promotes job creation, industrial expansion, and overall economic momentum,” he said.

The chief minister noted Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable progress in the IT and electronics sector over the past nine years.

During this period, the state worked with renewed direction and speed, resulting in 55% of the country’s total smartphone manufacturing now taking place in the state alone, he said.

Nearly 60% of the country’s electronic components are produced in UP, he said, adding the state is also rapidly advancing in the semiconductor sector. On February 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a fab unit in Gautam Buddha Nagar, he said, adding that leading global companies, in collaboration with Indian firms, will invest in this project.

The government is working actively to attract investment worth ₹32,196 crore for semiconductor projects. Significant budgetary provisions have also been made to strengthen electronic manufacturing.

In the IT export sector as well, the state has witnessed substantial growth. In 2015-16, software exports from Uttar Pradesh were limited to ₹15,000 crore, whereas today they have increased to ₹75,000-80,000 crore, demonstrating the state’s growing technological capability and talent base.

Earlier, the state lacked a startup culture, but today more than 20,000 registered startups are active in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier “startup culture” was limited to illegal activities, whereas today the ecosystem promotes innovation and entrepreneurship.

Uttar Pradesh has achieved recognition as a top performer state in the national startup ranking, he said.

Four departments presented their action plans in the House this time through demands for grants, he said, adding that the state government will ensure all state departments finalise their action plan by May 15.

He urged lawmakers to start preparing district and region-specific demands related to different departments so that funds can be approved and released on time and implemented effectively. The state government has ensured the timely release of funds and that development work has taken place in every district and assembly constituency, he said.