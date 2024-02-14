From dust to glory, Rashtriya Prerna Sthal to transform Lucknow’s landscape

The rhythmic clamour of earthmovers and cranes reverberate tirelessly through Basant Kunj on Hardoi Road in the state capital. Here, amid the energetic bustle, a dedicated workforce toils ceaselessly to realise the vision of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal before the fast-approaching deadline of February 19. The site in Basant Kunj on Hardoi Road in Lucknow where Rashtriya Prerna Sthal is coming up (Deepak Gupta)

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled inauguration of the site during his upcoming visit for the Groundbreaking Ceremony, the pressure is on to ensure every detail is swiftly and meticulously executed. The site is being built at ₹117 crore.

Spread over a vast 65 acres, the Sthal unfolds as a multi-faceted marvel.

At its heart lies a stage--a grand platform that will play host to various events and ceremonies; adjacent to it an open-air theater is taking shape that can capacitate 3,000 people.

The construction extends further to encompass a fountain, and a museum designed to house the legacies of prominent political figures such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Notably, towering bronze statues of these revered personalities are yet to be installed. The statues, each said to be 63-foot-high, will be elevated on a 9x9 meter pedestal.

A Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) official assured this reporter that the installations would be completed in no time.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said: “The Rashtriya Prerna Sthal aspires to be more than just a memorial. It is envisioned as a grand park, inviting tourists and spectators to immerse themselves in its vast landscapes. Beyond this, the site is designed to accommodate various facets of engagement, including grounds for exhibitions, a meditation and yoga center, multipurpose halls, seminar and meeting rooms, and a VIP lounge.”

A spectacular rally ground, which can hold one lakh people, is also taking shape at the venue. The vast premises will feature a stage, bench-style seating, and restrooms to ensure a seamless experience for multitude of attendees. Adjacent to the rally ground, a cafeteria will be set up. A helipad is strategically built near the rally ground.

LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi said, “The Rashtriya Prerna Sthal will soon emerge not merely as a construction project but a grand tapestry that weaves together history, culture and modernity.”

Features

Total Area: 65 acres

How much is being spent: ₹117 crore

Rally ground size: 1,20,000 sq. meters

Statue height: 63 feet on a 9x9 meter pedestal

Stage 1: 600 sq meters

Stage 2: 1,000 sq meters

Open-air theater: 3700 sq meters

Parking space: 11,000 sq meters

Museum block ground floor: 3,700 sq meters

Museum block first floor: 2,300 sq meters

Yoga center and multipurpose hall: 510 sq meters

Vipassana meditation center and multipurpose hall: 490 square meters

Cafeteria: 695 sq meters.

With inputs from Animesh Mishra