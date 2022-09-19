Home / Cities / Lucknow News / From housewife to ambassador for FitIndia

From housewife to ambassador for FitIndia

Nutan Sinha and her husband Amartya Sinha at an event recently (Sourced)
A middle-aged couple, Amartya Sinha, 51, and his wife, Nutan Sinha, 47, residents of Lucknow, are an inspiration for many people because of their dedication towards fitness.

After winning several medals in marathons, Nutan Sinha has also become one of the brand ambassadors at FitIndia website. To become an ambassador for FitIndia one has to meet certain criteria and Nutan Sinha meets most of them. One of the criteria is also to have over 13k followers on social media and running several marathons from time-to-time which Nutan fulfils.

Nutan’s journey started with motivating her husband to start running who weighed 104 kg and was suffering from high blood pressure, but refused to take medicines. “In order to support him, I started running too. Initially, even running for 500 meters was very difficult, but today we have participated in so many ultra-run marathons across India in various categories, one also 50 km category,” said Nutan Sinha.

From running around the park, the couple progressed to longer distances of up to 50 kilometres and, eventually, to a cross fitness training method to improve their endurance. This included running, strength training, yoga, cycling, and other activities. Nutan is now a long-distance runner. As an ambassador for FitIndia, she goes to different schools and motivates youngsters and people of her age about fitness.

The duo has not only participated and won more than 10 marathons of 50 km ultra-run, but she also says she is the first from Lucknow to become an ambassador for FitIndia. Amartya now weighs 84 kg and is not hypertensive anymore.

“It was difficult for me, for being a housewife, I had so many responsibilities. I also co-own an IT firm with my husband. I also have to listen to many people’s taunts, but it has never stopped me from running. I did extensive research on marathons and now inspire 13,000 people in Lucknow,” said Sinha.

