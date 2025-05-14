From today, brace for heatwave and sultry nights in UP

Day and night temperatures were likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state over the next five days, the Met has said in its forecast for the remainder of the current week. Meanwhile, Banda, the hottest city in the country, sizzled at 44.2 degrees on Tuesday. (File)

Due to the increase in maximum temperatures, sporadic heatwave activities were likely to start in eastern parts of the state from Wednesday. As per the warning, it is likely to spread to western Uttar Pradesh by May 15 and continue till May 20, said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at Lucknow meteorological office.

However, due to possible drizzle/light rain in the Terai areas of the state from May 16, the heatwave is likely to see a fall and may get restricted to only southern and adjoining central parts of the state then. Heatwave conditions are also likely to develop at some places in the state capital on May 16 and 17.

Overall, the state was likely to see dry weather, the Met office said. Strong surface winds (of speeds up to 20-30 kmph) are very likely during daytime.

Meanwhile, there was no respite in other cities as well. Meanwhile, the mercury rose to a maximum of 42.5 degrees in Prayagraj, 42.4 degrees in Varanasi (BHU), Sultanpur and Orai and 42 degrees in Ghazipur.

In the last 24 hours, very light rainfall was recorded at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Gusty winds were recorded at isolated places in both meteorological divisions of Uttar Pradesh. The highest wind speed of 43 kmph was recorded at Kushinagar (AWS).

Also, night temperatures increased appreciably in Agra (Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura) division over the last 24 hours. Night temperatures were above normal (+1.6 °C to +3.0 °C) in Varanasi (Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur), Kanpur (Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat), Moradabad (Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal), Agra (Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura) and Meerut (Bagpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur) divisions and normal (-1.5 °C to +1.5 °C) in the remaining divisions.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 24.0 degrees, which was recorded at several places.