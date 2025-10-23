FSDA seizes Codeine-based cough syrups worth ₹5 crore in Lucknow raid

In a crackdown on the illegal sale of narcotic cough syrups, the Uttar Pradesh’s Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) seized codeine-based syrups worth over ₹5 crore during a special drive carried out across the Lucknow region from October 1 to 21.

According to FSDA officials, approximately three lakh bottles of codeine-containing syrups — a controlled narcotic substance — were recovered during multiple raids across the city. These medicines, intended solely for patients with chronic cough, are increasingly being misused as intoxicants, prompting the statewide crackdown.

As part of the drive, licenses of 60 medical stores have been suspended, and notices have been issued to 25 outlets for violating drug control regulations. Officials confirmed that 40 raids and 80 inspections were carried out at various locations, including suspected storage units and wholesale distributors.

The crackdown comes amid increasing concern over the rising abuse of codeine syrup, which has emerged as one of the cheapest and most accessible narcotics in several parts of India. Each bottle is being misused as a substitute for other addictive substances, fueling a parallel black market in northern states.

Lucknow, a major pharmaceutical hub, has reportedly become a key transit point for the illegal distribution of these syrups to different regions. Officials also suspect the involvement of organised networks using courier services and e-commerce platforms to bypass prescription requirements.

An FSDA official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that strict monitoring measures are being implemented to curb the growing misuse. “The sale of cough syrups containing codeine without a doctor’s prescription is a serious violation. We are intensifying inspections and taking legal action against violators,” the official added.

Authorities have assured that the drive will continue in the coming weeks, with a special focus on tracing supply chains and preventing the misuse of prescription drugs across Uttar Pradesh.

Senior FSDA officer Brijesh Singh stated, “The department is keeping a strict watch across the district to act against such cough syrups, which are injurious to health.”