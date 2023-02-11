G20 event:India keen on finding pragmatic solutions for well-being of all, says Irani

Agra Union minister of women and child development and minority affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani said here on Saturday that it should be ensured that were at the centre of decisions for a bright future of society.

Smriti was delivering the keynote address at the inception meeting of G20 delegates on ‘Women’s Empowerment’ which began here on Saturday.

Minister in state cabinet Baby Rani Maurya was also present.

Smriti Irani focused on how India’s G20 presidency was a watershed moment in history. “India is keen to play a key role in finding pragmatic global solutions for the well-being of all and in doing so manifest the true spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (or ‘the world is one family’),” she said.

She highlighted the importance of women’s leadership at grassroots levels and efforts for ensuring availability of banking and financial services to every woman. Besides, she also cited the quest for gender justice in India through a gender inclusion fund in the National Education Policy, construction of toilets for every household and introduction of a menstrual hygiene protocol.

Agra is hosting the G20 EMPOWER Inception Meeting to provide an opportunity to develop a roadmap and policies and mobilising common strengths towards promoting equality and women-led development.

Indevar Pandey, secretary, ministry of women and child development, said in his welcome address that in the 21st century, global growth would come from the countries of the south, with India having the potential to demonstrate the leadership of the Global South by showcasing women’s leadership and innovation.

In his special address, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa focused on how India held the G20 presidency at a time the world was facing several challenges such as those of recession, climate change and the need for climate finance.

The remarks of Dr Sangita Reddy, chairperson, G20 EMPOWER encapsulated the idea of incorporating the women’s progress agenda through entrepreneurship, leadership and education. Using digital inclusion, G20 EMPOWER will take this to the next level and drive women’s leadership through digital skilling and fluency. In her concluding remarks, Dr Reddy said, ‘The new definition of a billionaire is not someone who makes a billion, but someone who touches a billion lives’.

The consensus that emerged from the thematic discussions in these meetings would form part of the communique for the G20 EMPOWER 2023 and would be provided as recommendations to the G20 leaders.

Earlier on Friday evening, traditional welcome was extended to delegates from G-20 nations on their arrival in city of Taj.