Gallantry Medal for Lucknow’s civil defence chief warden

In one of the rarest cases, a civil defence personnel and Lucknowite Amarnath Mishra, who is the chief warden of civil defence in Lucknow, has also been awarded the Gallantry Medal, the highest recognition for bravery, for rescuing six people, including two children and two couples, from a four-storey building in Yahiyaganj locality of Lucknow last year. Lucknow’s civil defence chief warden Amarnath Mishra. (Sourced)

The medal for the civil defence chief warden has its importance in the backdrop of central and state governments’ efforts in strengthening the internal security apparatus in the wake of recent tensions between India and Pakistan. Recently, the civil defence system, which is currently operational in only 15 districts, was established across all 75 districts after CM Yogi Adityanath’s directive. This expansion aims to enhance preparedness, ensure swift emergency response and build a more resilient security framework across the state.

“I am feeling really satisfied and honoured after getting the highest level of recognition for bravery,” said Mishra while expressing his gratitude to the central as well as the state government for the award. He said this shows that the current government also recognised a common man’s effort for the safety and security of the society.

He recalled that he just walked out of his house after listening to the screams and discovered that fire broke out in a four-storey building, which has shops at the ground level and residences on the above floors.

He immediately rushed to the spot with a local police outpost in-charge and learnt that people, including kids, were trapped inside the building. “We immediately planned to bring them out as gas cylinders and other inflammables were present in the building that could cause explosions. I immediately climbed up and brought them out after freeing them from a room locked from one side while the other side was surrounded with flames,” he narrated.