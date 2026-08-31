Ganga nears warning level in Varanasi, 150 people moved to safety

Rising Ganga waters in Varanasi forced 80 people from 17 families to shift to flood relief camps on Monday, while around 70 more people from low-lying areas along the swollen Varuna river were preparing to move to safer locations. Varanasi DM interacting with people at a flood relief camp in a school on Monday (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

The Ganga touched 70.262 metres, nearing the warning level, with the Central Water Commission (CWC) recording the water level at 70.07 metres and a rise of around 2 cm per hour. The Varuna is also swelling due to reverse flow from the Ganga, according to the officials.

Officials said 61 flood relief camps have been set up, 198 boats arranged and 21 police outposts established. The 80 people shifted so far are staying at relief camps in Salarpur, Saraiya and Badi Bazar.

District magistrate Sayendra Kumar inspected relief camps at Primary School, Saraiya, and United Public School and directed officials to ensure food, drinking water, lighting, sanitation and medical facilities.

He ordered tents and additional toilets at the Saraiya camp, adequate boats and additional camps if required. He also directed officials to ensure children’s education continues, with teachers reaching schools on time.

Health officials were asked to conduct medical check-ups, while municipal officials were directed to maintain cleanliness and carry out anti-larval spraying and fogging in waterlogged areas.