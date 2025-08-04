Gangsters Act, NSA to be invoked over misuse of drones, warns CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday warned that individuals spreading panic or terror through drones will face stringent action under the Gangsters Act and if necessary, the National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked, stated a press note from the state government media cell. The CM directed the installation of a drone monitoring system. (File Photo)

The warning comes after multiple incidents of spreading misinformation or creating panic through drones in west UP districts recently.

The CM directed the installation of a drone monitoring system. The district administrations have been instructed to ensure regular patrolling to maintain law and order and boost public confidence.

He asked the principal secretary Home and the director general of police to review drone activities in each district and take necessary action.

Noting that any drone operation without permission is strictly prohibited, he said the state government is determined to deal firmly with those who misuse technology for malicious purposes, according to the press note.

The state will not tolerate any attempts to compromise law and order through the misuse of drones. The strict measures are expected to enhance public safety and prevent the misuse of drones in the state, the press note added.