Gen-AI chatbot to assist devotees, visitors during Mahakumbh

PRAYAGRAJ: To ensure seamless facilities for devotees, pilgrims, and visitors and enhance their experience at the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated efforts to develop an AI-based Gen-AI chatbot. The Mahakumbh Mela, held every 12 years, will take place in Prayagraj starting January 14, 2025. (HT)

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, this chatbot will serve as a ‘one-stop solution’ for devotees and tourists, providing information on transportation, accommodation, smart parking, real-time weather updates, lost and found services, emergency assistance, and Kumbh Mela helpline services in multiple languages, informed a state government spokesman.

Over 40 crore devotees are expected to gather for a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers converge.

In accordance with CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the process of building a website/mobile app and enabling it with a Gen-AI chatbot has begun. The focus is on making these platforms user-friendly and interactive to provide an attractive digital experience. This task has been entrusted to the Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDESCO), a state government spokesman informed.

UPDESCO has started working on the project and aims to complete all technological updates and development within six months. To accomplish these tasks, UPDESCO will select a service provider agency from its empaneled companies and assign the work to them.

Advanced learning to play key role in development

Developing an AI-powered chatbot involves several key processes, with advanced learning playing a crucial role. This includes data collection, data analysis, and command coding. Based on software requirements specifications (SRS), software design specifications (SDS) will be developed, the official shared.

The chatbot solution will go through various stages, including bot training, user acceptance training (UAT), cybersecurity enhancement, development of the go-live phase system, and continuous operation and maintenance training. After completing all these processes, the chatbot will be launched, he added.

The Gen-AI chatbot will be developed to be interactive and function as a one-stop solution for visitors of the Mahakumbh. It will provide solutions in Hindi, English, and various regional languages based on user needs. The chatbot will assist visitors with travel planning, accommodation options, and safety protocols. Additionally, it will guide users on local transportation, timings for holy baths, cultural events, and emergency procedures.

The chatbot will offer personalised assistance for families, senior citizens, and individuals with special needs. It will be seamlessly integrated with WhatsApp, available 24/7, and capable of addressing users’ queries. Ensuring user data privacy, the chatbot will comply with relevant data security regulations.