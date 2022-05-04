Ghaziabad former DM suspended for irregularities in land acquisitions for two e-ways

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended former district magistrate of Ghaziabad Nidhi Kesarwani for alleged irregularities in land acquisitions for Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

A 2004 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre Kesarwani is on central deputation and is posted as director, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Chief Minister Office said, “In accordance with the policy of zero tolerance against corruption chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered for the suspension of the former Ghaziabad DM. CM has ordered to refer the matter to the central government to initiate departmental action.”

Strict action will be taken against those who have committed irregularities in the land acquisition. Order has been given to register FIR against the accused and take legal action, the tweet said.

CM also ordered for the suspension of a section officer and review officer posted in the state appointment department for the delay in taking up the matter on the probe report. Departmental action has been ordered against the deputy secretary in the appointment department.