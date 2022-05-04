Ghaziabad former DM suspended for irregularities in land acquisitions for two e-ways
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended former district magistrate of Ghaziabad Nidhi Kesarwani for alleged irregularities in land acquisitions for Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.
A 2004 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre Kesarwani is on central deputation and is posted as director, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare.
In a tweet on Wednesday, the Chief Minister Office said, “In accordance with the policy of zero tolerance against corruption chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered for the suspension of the former Ghaziabad DM. CM has ordered to refer the matter to the central government to initiate departmental action.”
Strict action will be taken against those who have committed irregularities in the land acquisition. Order has been given to register FIR against the accused and take legal action, the tweet said.
CM also ordered for the suspension of a section officer and review officer posted in the state appointment department for the delay in taking up the matter on the probe report. Departmental action has been ordered against the deputy secretary in the appointment department.
-
Prayagraj’s MLNMC plans to add 41 seats in PG courses
Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj is all set to witness a hike of 41 seats in the postgraduate courses offered by nine of its departments soon. The medical college presently has 138 post-graduate seats and the count would rise to 179 seats, post the addition of the new seats. Admissions on the seats would then take place in December 2022/January 2023 counselling if everything goes as per plan, they add.
-
Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row: Pune Police detain MNS workers
The MNS claimed that many mosques cooperated on Wednesday morning and did not play the azaan on loudspeakers. MNS state secretary Ajay Shinde performed the Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk Maruti temple where recently, Raj Thackeray performed Maha Aarti. There was strict police bandobast as the MNS performed Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk in Sadashiv peth. After the aarti, the police detained Shinde and other MNS workers.
-
222 mosques, 96 temples grated permission to use loudspeakers in Pune rural
The Pune rural police have 226 applications from mosques and 222 of them have been granted permission to use loudspeakers. The process of granting permission to use loudspeakers at religious places is yet to begin in Pune city. Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh said that the religious places have to adhere to the guidelines of the Supreme Court and seeking police permission to use loudspeakers was mandatory.
-
Effigy of Rohingya, Bangladeshi illegal migrants burned in Varanasi
The Bharatiya Awam Party on Wednesday burnt the effigy of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants in front of Subhash Bhavan in Lamahi. National secretary Pappu Mishra, state general secretary Vijayshankar Vidrohi, Anil Kumar Pandey, state secretary Sanjay Kumar Prajapati, district vice-president Shobnath Prajapati, district general secretary Harish Yadav Kaka, Sunita Srivastava, Poonam Srivastava, Ramata Srivastava, Saroj Devi were present at the protest site.
-
BMC visits Ranas’ house to inspect, finds it locked
Mumbai A team of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation visited the Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana's apartment in suburban Khar for inspection on Wednesday, but found it locked, as both the Ranas were in jail. BMC had issued a notice of inspection to the residence of Ranas for inspecting their premises on the 8th floor of Lavie building in Khar West for unauthorised construction.
