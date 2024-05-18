Ghazipur man working in Thailand forcefully taken to Myanmar: Kin

LUCKNOW A 36-year-old man from UP’s Ghazipur district working as a manager at a restaurant in Thailand was allegedly abducted by some unknown person on the pretext of a new job and forcefully taken to Myanmar, alleged his family members, who have reported the incident to the Thailand Embassy via mail after cops in Ghazipur allegedly refused to help them. The kin have reported the incident to the Thailand Embassy via mail after cops in Ghazipur allegedly refused to help them. (Pic for representation)

Pradeep Kushwaha, a resident of Rastipur village in Ghazipur, went to Chiang Mai city in Thailand on January 10 for a job as restaurant manager, said his brother Rajkumar. Santosh Kushwaha, the victim’s brother-in-law, informed that Pradeep had been missing from Chiang Mai since May 14.

“He had been employed at Chai N Thai @ Nimman, under a man named JK. On May 14, Pradeep, who intended to switch his job, left his place with all his belongings to go to a prospective employer, Varun Thakur, whom he was supposed to join at Mae Sot, Thailand. When I inquired, Thakur claimed that Pradeep had not come to his place and had switched to another van on the way. Thakur failed to provide cab details, leading to suspicion,” stated Santosh in his mail to the embassy.

“Another person, Shiva, who claimed to be Pradeep’s colleague at Chai N Thai @ Nimman restaurant, told Santosh that someone had called him from Pradeep’s mobile number and asked for ransom money amounting to US $8,000,” stated the mail, seeking immediate action from authorities.

Rajkumar said his brother was illegally and forcefully taken to Myanmar and that he was in touch with Pradeep over the phone. “Pradeep told me over video call that he has been compelled to work at a call centre. He even shared his location with us, which shows the location close to immigrant centres in Myanmar,” he added.

Suspecting foul play, Rajkumar said, “The place where he is working is run by people who are probably the self-styled army of Myanmar-based extremists.”