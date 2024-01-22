Gifts, contributions came from many states, individuals: Champat Rai

In a testament to the unity and collective spirit of the nation, the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has witnessed a confluence of material, manpower and gifts from different parts of the country. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai. (HT file)

Champat Rai, general secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, highlighted the valuable contributions that have poured in from different states and individuals in his welcome speech during the consecration ceremony here on Monday.

“Marble sourced from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, forms the sturdy foundation of the temple, symbolising the timeless beauty of Indian craftsmanship. The soil, an essential element in any sacred construction, was specially collected from Chhattisgarh while granite came from both Telangana and Karnataka and white marble was brought from Rajasthan,” he said.

Rai further disclosed that the gates of the grand edifice were crafted from wood sourced from Maharashtra’s Balharshah and gold plates of the gate were gifted by a diamond trader of Maharashtra only.

“Similarly, idol of Ram Lalla was carved by Mysuru’s Yogi Raj while his fabrics were prepared by Delhi’s Manish Tripathi and ornaments were gifted by a Lucknow family,” he added. According to him, water was brought from the rivers from 150 countries as well as from all prominent rivers within the country.

Rai said over 100 construction agencies and a work force of over 4,000 people contributed to the temple’s construction. He said the temple’s foundation designed by several experts from different IITs was too strong to need any repair before 1000 years.

As per Rai, a tourist facility centre being set up in the temple complex would be able to keep mobile phones and footwear of more than 25,000 pilgrims and devotees at a time. He expressed gratitude for the diverse gifts and contributions received from various parts of the country.