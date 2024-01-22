close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Gifts, contributions came from many states, individuals: Champat Rai

Gifts, contributions came from many states, individuals: Champat Rai

ByHT Correspondent, Ayodhya
Jan 22, 2024 09:42 PM IST

He also said 100 construction agencies and a work force of over 4,000 people contributed to Ram temple’s construction

In a testament to the unity and collective spirit of the nation, the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has witnessed a confluence of material, manpower and gifts from different parts of the country.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai. (HT file)
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai. (HT file)

Champat Rai, general secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, highlighted the valuable contributions that have poured in from different states and individuals in his welcome speech during the consecration ceremony here on Monday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Marble sourced from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, forms the sturdy foundation of the temple, symbolising the timeless beauty of Indian craftsmanship. The soil, an essential element in any sacred construction, was specially collected from Chhattisgarh while granite came from both Telangana and Karnataka and white marble was brought from Rajasthan,” he said.

Rai further disclosed that the gates of the grand edifice were crafted from wood sourced from Maharashtra’s Balharshah and gold plates of the gate were gifted by a diamond trader of Maharashtra only.

“Similarly, idol of Ram Lalla was carved by Mysuru’s Yogi Raj while his fabrics were prepared by Delhi’s Manish Tripathi and ornaments were gifted by a Lucknow family,” he added. According to him, water was brought from the rivers from 150 countries as well as from all prominent rivers within the country.

Rai said over 100 construction agencies and a work force of over 4,000 people contributed to the temple’s construction. He said the temple’s foundation designed by several experts from different IITs was too strong to need any repair before 1000 years.

As per Rai, a tourist facility centre being set up in the temple complex would be able to keep mobile phones and footwear of more than 25,000 pilgrims and devotees at a time. He expressed gratitude for the diverse gifts and contributions received from various parts of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On