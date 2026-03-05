Girl abducted from fair in car, gang-raped; 4 accused nabbed

MEERUT A 17-year-old Class 12 girl was allegedly abducted from a local fair and gang-raped by four men in a deserted jungle area in Bulandshahr district on Wednesday evening. The incident unfolded when the teenager, a resident of Sikheda village, was visiting a fair in Pachauta village, located about 8km from her home. She was accompanied by her aunt and sister-in-law, but was suddenly separated from them in the crowd. When her kin could not locate her, they launched a search and alerted the police. Upon regaining consciousness, the girl recounted the ordeal to her family, who immediately approached the police station to register an FIR. (Pic for representation)

According to the formal complaint filed by the victim’s father on Thursday morning, two youths forcibly pulled the girl into a car near the fairgrounds. They reportedly drove her around before taking her to an isolated jungle area. Two more accomplices arrived at the location in a second car, and all four men allegedly assaulted the minor.

The accused fled the scene, abandoning the victim in a distraught state. After a frantic search lasting nearly three hours, family members found the girl lying unconscious in the jungle. Upon regaining consciousness, she recounted the ordeal to her family, who immediately approached the police station to register an FIR.

The victim was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors reported that she remains in a state of shock and is undergoing counselling. Even after regaining consciousness, she has not been speaking to anyone.

A case was registered based on the victim’s statement and all four accused were arrested following raids. The girl was sent for a medical examination and the investigation is underway with all aspects under consideration, said SSP DK Singh. The case falls under the jurisdiction of Chola police station.

The accused were identified as Sunil Yadav, a mining mafia member with several prior cases related to illegal mining registered against him, Prince Yadav, Deepanshu Yadav and another individual. All four are residents of nearby villages. Sunil Yadav is from near the victim’s village and was identified by her.

Initial action was delayed after the FIR was lodged around 9:30am on Thursday. The family created a commotion at the police station around 11am. Following this, the police arrested Sunil Yadav, who during interrogation, revealed the names of his three accomplices. The others were subsequently arrested.

The victim’s father demanded that chief minister Yogi Adityanath order action against the perpetrators, stating that “what happened to my daughter should not happen to anyone else’s child.” He further alleged that the accused were treated leniently at the police station, particularly due to one accused’s connections.

The victim’s uncle stated that two men forcibly covered her mouth and abducted her from the fair, put her in a vehicle, and assaulted her. He alleged that while police registered a case against three named individuals and one unknown, there was laxity in further action. The accused were arrested following the family’s protest at the police station.