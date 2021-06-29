Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Glitches mar online fee payment in several LU courses
Glitches mar online fee payment in several LU courses

Students of various Lucknow University (LU) courses trying to submit their fees through the university’s website are facing problems due to the technical glitches
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 10:24 PM IST

Students of various Lucknow University (LU) courses trying to submit their fees through the university’s website are facing problems due to the technical glitches. Taking note of the issue, the university administration has advised students to not submit fees for now.

Several courses, including four-semester BSc, have been reportedly displaying fees which is more than double the actual fees for the last couple of days. This has added to the troubles of students as online fee submission has been prioritised by the district administration considering the pandemic. Several students have also raised the issue on various online platforms and have tagged LU administrators.

“There have been complaints about discrepancies in fees submission via online medium which is being looked into. Our technical team has been tasked to address the issue swiftly. Till the issue is resolved, we have advised the students to be prudent while submitting fees. In case they find any changes in the fees, they should first check it with university staff before submitting it,” said vice chancellor of Lucknow University Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

